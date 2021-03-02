The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country, during which it announced the provision of the anti-virus vaccine to 3 million and 614 thousand and seven people in the country, thus achieving 46.61% of the target group for vaccination, while the vaccine was provided to 61. 41% of the elderly group.

The spokesperson for the health sector in the state, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, said: “We are witnessing a gradual decrease in the number of injuries, and this is a positive sign, achieved thanks to the state’s efforts to follow up the application of national protocols and precautionary and proactive measures in providing vaccines to all members of society,” noting that the state It has delivered over six million doses to date.

Al Hosani added: “The UAE continues its methodology for examinations aimed at early detection and investigation to limit the spread of the epidemic by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society, as the total number of examinations exceeded 31 million examinations.”

She emphasized that the UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that have conducted tests for Corona virus relative to the total population, and that the infection rate for the total examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, and the best and latest medical examination techniques.

Al-Hosani added: “We call on all segments of society to go to the nearest health center to diagnose cases that show symptoms and provide health authorities with information on contacts to protect them and others, especially people most vulnerable to disease symptoms and complications,” stressing that early evaluation of infected cases and contacts is an important and effective weapon. In reducing the spread of the virus, and thus reducing disease complications and reducing deaths.

She indicated that there are some people who neglect the respiratory symptoms that may appear on them and consider them to be normal symptoms and do not go for examination or diagnosis until their health deteriorates, and they develop severe respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, warning that the symptoms of “Covid-19” are similar to the symptoms of influenza or Cold or common cold, as many call it, and it is not possible to differentiate between them except through swabs, warning that having simple symptoms such as heat, cold or coughing, especially among the elderly and people with chronic diseases, are clear indications that call for a visit to the specialist doctor and not being satisfied. Self-care.

Al Hosani explained that the more the virus has an opportunity to spread and multiply among humans, the greater the chances of it continuing to change itself, and this matter is considered a natural characteristic and is a reason for the emergence of new changes to the virus, so adherence to precautionary measures remains the best way to limit its spread, as the treatment of “Covid-” cases contributes 19 »early in speeding up the healing process, and reduces the possibility of the disease developing complications leading to admission to intensive care or deaths.

She emphasized that international studies showed that the risk of exposure to complications from Corona, hospitalization and deaths doubles for people over 60 years of age and those with chronic diseases, and to protect the elderly group, there are many measures that must be followed, including reducing the number of people who deal with this group. Age directly, reducing the duration of the visit and the need to conduct a “Covid-19” examination before it, with a commitment to wearing protective masks, leaving a distance of two meters, and washing and sterilizing hands.

Al Hosani stressed that the “Covid-19” vaccine is considered safe and effective for the elderly and those with chronic diseases in particular, in order to raise immunity and reduce the chances of complications resulting from the disease, and that rapid medical intervention to assess the disease through medical examinations and radiological examination is necessary. Even if the symptoms are very simple, to start treatment early, indicating that if any symptoms of the respiratory system appear, you must immediately call 999 or go to the nearest health center.

She explained that the people who are in the house can go out for isolation or quarantine, in the event of any health emergency, and there is no need to inform anyone, only the person goes to the nearest hospital with a request for a medical report showing the health status as evidence in the event of any violation against him.

Al Hosani reiterated that the vaccine cannot be a cause of a positive result for the disease, given that the approved “Covid-19” vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes the disease, and then the vaccine cannot make you infected with Covid-19, referring to It is difficult to determine how long the immunity will last in people, because we just started the vaccination process. The effectiveness may vary from patient to patient, depending on their immune response and the type of vaccine they receive.

– People complain about respiratory symptoms that appear on them and consider them normal symptoms.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

