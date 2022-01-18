On 21 August 2013 Ferrari made official the 458 Special, direct heir of the F430 Scuderia. After eight and a half years, an example of the sports car from Maranello has been auctioned: it is one of the best supercars with a V8 engine ever developed by the Prancing Horse, albeit with less power than the 488 Pista that has replaced. Together with the 458 Speciale Aperta, the standard version of the 458 Speciale is the last Ferrari production car to feature a naturally aspirated V8.

The 4.5-liter V8 hidden under the hood of this supercar from Maranello is capable of unleashing one total power of 597 hp and to deliver a maximum torque of 539 Nm. The example for sale on “Bring a Trailer” was first sold by Ferrari in Los Angeles, before being purchased by the current owner in 2015 and subsequently transferred to North Carolina. The livery, finished in Avuse White, features red and green NART racing stripes, while elsewhere we find red brake calipers and 20 ″ five-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. racing seats with carbon fiber backs, upholstered in black leather with red accents and contrasting stitching. To the assets this Ferrari 458 Speciale counts less than 5,800 kilometers, and at the moment the highest offer delivered is equal to 375,000 dollars.

Images: Bring a Trailer