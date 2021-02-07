Dubai (Union)

The business movement report issued by the commercial registration and licensing sector inDubai Economy», That the total number of new licenses issued during January 2021 reached 4,567, with a growth rate of 9% compared to January 2020, when 4,172 licenses were issued.

The licenses issued during January 2021 were distributed among several activities, according to the category of the license, the foremost of which was professional (2,660) at a rate of 58%, followed by commercial (1,826) at a rate of 40%, and the rest of the percentages were distributed among the tourist and industrial sectors.

The report highlighted the distribution of licenses issued during January 2021, according to the main regions in the Emirate of Dubai, and the largest share was for Deira with a total of 2,425 licenses, then Bur Dubai with a total of 2,135 licenses, and finally, Hatta with 7 new commercial licenses.

The figures confirm that the Dubai Economy continues to support and enhance the ambitious development path of the “Dubai economy” towards excellence, and to consolidate the emirate’s position on the economic map as a center for finance and business at the regional and global levels.

As for the legal form of licenses issued during the month of January 2021, individual establishments accounted for about 42% of the total, while establishments with limited liability accounted for 32%, and civil works followed with 22%. The rest of the list of legal forms included limited liability companies – one person (LLC), branches of companies based in another emirate, branches of companies / establishments based in a free zone, branches of Gulf companies, and branches of foreign companies.

The most prominent activities of the new licenses issued during January 2021 included: other professional services, contracting and related matters, building maintenance, guards and cleaning, cleaning services, ready-to-wear groups, information technology, other commercial activities, electronics group, food trade, restaurants and cafes. .

Dubai Economy focuses in its strategy on facilitating the procedures of commercial transactions and licenses in Dubai, and the commercial registration and licensing sector is keen to keep pace with all that is new to develop and provide value-added services and initiatives to dealers within high-quality standards to reach the primary goal, which is the emirate of Dubai at the forefront of cities. Smart on the global level.