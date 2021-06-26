Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The European Football Association has enriched the 16th edition of the European Nations Cup with huge prizes, after announcing an increase to 456 million euros, and the largest share of the champion will win 10 million euros, but all 24 teams will also receive valuable financial prizes.

The huge prizes come despite the effects of the Corona pandemic in all aspects, which caused the postponement of this tournament from last year to this year.

The European Football Association announced that each of the 24 participating teams in the tournament will receive 9.25 million euros, in addition to 1.5 million euros for each victory in the group stage, and 750,000 euros for a draw.

The teams qualified for the round of 16 will receive two million euros, and each team that reaches the quarter-finals of the tournament will revive its coffers with an amount of 3.25 million euros, while the semi-finalists will receive 5 million euros.

The value of the final match is 17 million euros, and the winner will receive 10 million, while the runner-up will be satisfied with 7 million euros.