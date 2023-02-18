Iraq.- a group of archaeologisthe did a great discovery in iraqThey found a legendary temple and a lost palace that they would have more than 4500 years old.

This finding is highly relevant because it would imply revealing what could be one of the first human civilizations.

The location of this temple and palace was made in the ancient city of Girsu, now located in Tello, south of Iraq.

It is known that this space, more than 4,000 years ago, was the capital of the kingdom Lagashas well as an important administrative center in Mesopotamia.

Archaeological investigations in this area were carried out within the framework of The Girsu project, organized by the British Museum, the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq (SBAH) and the J. Paul Getty Museum.

The archaeologists in charge of this investigation managed to discover the first adobe walls of the palace of the Sumerian kings, in autumn of last year.

The British Museum highlighted that during this expedition they located more than 200 cuneiform tablets, which are part of the administrative records of the city.

After further investigation, archaeologists managed to discover the main sanctuary built in honor of the Sumerian god Ningirsu.

It should be noted that the Eninnu temple, which means ‘white bird of thunder’, was located in the sacred precinct called Urukug; one of the most important places of worship in Mesopotamia.

The Sumerian culture was previously known to have existed from 3,000 to 2,350, but the discovery of this more than 4,500-year-old temple would change history.

In addition to the fact that the existence of this temple was only suspected, after ancient inscriptions from 140 years ago were recovered, when the city was discovered.

“While our knowledge of the Sumerian world today remains limited, the work at Girsu and the discovery of the lost palace and temple hold enormous potential for our understanding of this important civilization, shedding light on the past and informing the future,” he said. the director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer.

(With information from RT News)