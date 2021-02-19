Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The National Archives issued 6 new publications during the past year, which included each of the “Dictionary of Names of Places and Sites in the United Arab Emirates: Geography and History” in three volumes, and the second edition of the book “Al Faraid from Zayed’s Sayings” was completed in four volumes, And the second edition of the book “Abu Dhabi Between Yesterday and Today”, “Zayed and the Woman” in its second edition, and “Zayed and Development” in its second edition as well, and he continued to publish the refereed scientific journal Liwa.

The National Archives provided the Emirates Library with the recently released books, and the sources and references that the Sharjah International Book Fair celebrated in its 39th edition. The National Archives has added more than 3000 books to the Emirates Library on topics related to its specialties, objectives and tasks.

The “Proposed Book” service came with the aim of making the employees of the National Archives happy among the employees who go to the library and meet their requirements for books and references. The service was launched on the website of the National Archives, and the service allows employees to suggest addresses that are not available in the Emirates Library. In addition, the National Archives – in conjunction with the month of reading – provided its library, the Emirates Library, with nearly 1,500 new books from the Muscat International Book Fair 2020, as part of the library development and enrichment plan, with the aim of providing more references and specialized resources on the history and heritage of the UAE and the region. The Gulf, as it is a specialized research library, and it is part of the scientific and research program of the National Archives, which allows its patrons to benefit from its rich and specialized collections that cover the areas of archive interests in its various paper and electronic containers.

During the year 2020, the National Archives implemented a number of specialized training courses in the field of document management for the benefit of government agencies. To raise the level of performance of employees working in this field.

These training courses include technical topics for the correct application of the requirements of Federal Law No. 7/2008 regarding the National Archives and the amending laws thereof and its executive regulations. These courses are implemented according to an annual plan that is prepared based on a study of the training needs of government agencies, or at a request submitted by them. The number of beneficiaries of the training workshops last year reached 537 employees, and the number of field visits to organize the archives of government agencies reached 114 completed visits, and the number of technical advisory requests that were responded to and received from government agencies to organize and photograph their archives reached 77 technical advisory requests that were completed according to the targeted statistics.

The National Archives prepared awareness tools for government agencies in the field of document management, as educational and awareness tools were prepared about the importance of documents and their organization in government agencies, and provided concise and innovative ways to communicate information to those involved in organizing documents, which include a guide to collecting archival materials, a document transfer bulletin and an inventory bulletin Documents, Scattered Archive Handling Bulletin, Destruction Bulletin, File Preservation Plan Bulletin, and Electronic Document Archive Bulletin.

Strategic projects

The annual report issued by the National Archives for the year 2020 revealed that it had completed many different strategic projects. He has completed a project of producing historical films about the “National Archives”, a project to produce an animated film for educational personalities, and a project for institutional evaluation according to the fourth generation system. The National Archives continues to work on the “Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Photo Encyclopedia” project, and the book has been completed. Zayed Mujezat Al Saadiyat », and continues to work on the” Their Memory Our History Part Two “project, and the program for operating the Center for Preservation and Restoration, and has begun to complete the project of unloading oral history interviews for the third stage, and a project to launch academic programs specialized in archival studies, follow up and develop them in cooperation with the Sorbonne University.

The Scientific Committee of the National Archives has expressed its opinion on the books received from the strategic partners and official institutions concerned with the history and heritage of the state and the Arabian Gulf. And its number reached 63 books in 2020.