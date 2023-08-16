FromHelen Gries close

Earning 4,500 euros a week playing card games sounds like a dream job. This curious position is advertised online – but with a catch.

New York – The toy manufacturer Mattel has posted a job posting on social media. With the unusual job posting tik tok the game manufacturer is looking for a “Chief UNO Player”. Earnings: around 4500 euros per week.

4500 euros a week for playing cards: dream job advertised at TikTok

The “Chief UNO Player” is to promote the game “UNO Quattro” as a new product from Mattel on social media. As a UNO influencer, you only have to play the popular card game for a month and record videos.

Influencer wanted for card game: job posting at TikTok

All sorts of strange videos are circulating on social media. In the video, which was published as a job advertisement on TikTok, there is more information about the position of “Chief UNO Player”. Tasks include playing UNO Quattro for four hours a day, four days a week.

@U.N 🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions: what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best reverse card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your favorite version of UNO? submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information. ♬ Summer – Croquet Club

Core task: Challenge people on the street and show them the new game from Mattel. The whole thing should be captured in image and sound and then finally published as social media posts on TikTok and Co.

Dream job advertised at TikTok: application via video via social media

Not only the job advertisement was placed on TikTok by means of a video. Interested parties can also apply for a job at Mattel in this way. All you have to do is answer a few questions. Among other things, applicants should report on their fondest memories of playing UNO and their favorite version of the game.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways for fans to engage with Uno – and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Uno Player, we’re bringing fans personalized gameplay in ways they’ve never experienced before.” ‘ said Mattel’s Ray Adler of the curious job posting. reported about it focus.de.

Dream job Uno influencer has a catch

“We’re looking for someone who is as passionate about throwing a Plus 4 as he is about engaging strangers in a game,” it says Mattel website. The only catch: The job is advertised in New York and is therefore only intended for people who are resident in the USA.

The video platform TikTok has around one billion users worldwide. It’s particularly popular with young people, but the social media app is controversial. Numerous, sometimes curious, videos are published every day, including a video in which parents tell children that they used to be “wonderful forest creatures”. (hg)

