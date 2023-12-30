The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai upheld a decision issued by the Insurance Disputes Settlement and Resolution Committee, obliging an insurance company to compensate a traffic accident victim in the amount of 450,000 dirhams.

In detail – an insurance company appealed against a decision issued by the Insurance Disputes Settlement and Resolution Committee to compensate a traffic accident victim in the amount of 450 thousand dirhams, demanding that the judiciary once again reject the lawsuit, while the amount exceeded 200 thousand dirhams.

The company argued that the medical report on which the committee relied was invalid, and that the defendant was obligated to submit a final medical report from Rashid Hospital or any other government hospital in Dubai, or that the forensic doctor be assigned to re-estimate the disability rates, while obligating him to pay fees and charges.

The company based its appeal on reasons including: corruption in reasoning, error in applying the law, and violation of what is established in the papers, as the committee’s decision ruled compensation in the interest of the defendant, amounting to 450 thousand dirhams, as compensation for physical and moral damages, noting that it is very exaggerated compensation. The defendant is 42 years old, and all the injuries he suffered have healed. He was treated for free at Rashid Hospital, and he did not incur any expenses or other expenses. There is also no evidence of moral damages, and he did not explain the nature of his work. Therefore, it was not proven that there was any material damage to it.

The company stated that the rates of disability proven by the forensic doctor’s report were exaggerated, as he established a disability rate of 20% of the total capacity of the chest with the statement “a slight fading of breathing sounds on the right side, and local pain against the cage bone.”

She pointed out that the doctor estimated a disability rate of 70% of the total ability of the right lower limb, writing: “Swelling of the knee and ankle, local pain and disabilities in the hip, knee and ankle joints, and he cannot squat, nor can he stand on his own,” noting that these injuries heal over time. Time and physical therapy. In no way can it be said that these are permanent disabilities, but rather temporary disabilities.

The company expressed its reservations about the aforementioned rates of disability, the severe deficiency in causation, and the violation of the right to defence, noting that it argued before the committee that the medical report submitted in the lawsuit was invalid, because the company’s headquarters is in Dubai, and the accident occurred in Dubai, and the defendant resides in the same emirate. But he obtained a medical report from another emirate, despite the lack of any jurisdiction for the courts of that emirate, and he was obliged to submit a final medical report from Rashid Hospital, because he was treated there, and it contains his medical file when the accident occurred.

She pointed out that this was referred to in the forensic medical report, which means excluding the medical report submitted in the lawsuit, and requiring the defendant to submit a final medical report from the hospital in which he was treated, or present it to the forensic doctor in Dubai to estimate the percentage of disability.

After examining the appeal, the court concluded that the claim related to the doctor’s report was baseless, because the trial court may derive evidence from any source and take the report of an expert filed in another case, even if it was filed before a court without jurisdiction. She pointed out that it is clearly established that estimating the value of compensation for physical, moral and material damages is one of the issues in which the trial court is independent.

It explained that the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee was responsible for responding to the appeals submitted by both parties to the lawsuit, and estimated the compensation according to the circumstances of the accident, the lawsuit papers and the medical report, and extracted from them proof of damage, and believes that the amount of compensation awarded is appropriate for what happened to the appellant, and then the court ruled to reject the two appeals. And support the decision.