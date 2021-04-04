A new study found the first evidence of sophisticated respiratory organs in Marine creatures from 450 million years. Contrary to popular belief, trilobites they breathed through the legs, with gill-like structures hanging from their thighs.

The trilobites they were a group of Marine animals with crescent-shaped heads that resembled horseshoe crabs, and they were highly successful in terms of evolution. Although they are now extinct, they survived for more than 250 million years, longer than the dinosaurs.

Thanks to new technologies and an extremely rare set of fossils, scientists at the University of California Riverside (UCR) can now show that trilobites they breathed oxygen and explain how they did it.

Published in the magazine Science Advances, these findings help to piece together the puzzle of early animal evolution.

“Until now, scientists had compared the upper limb of the trilobite leg to the non-respiratory upper limb in crustaceans, but our paper shows, for the first time, that the upper branch functioned as gills“Jin-Bo Hou, a UCR paleontology doctoral student who led the research, explained in a statement.

Trilobites had rarely seen gill structures. Photo: UCR

The secrets of the trilobites

Among the oldest animals on Earth, this work helps place trilobites on the evolutionary tree more securely among the older arthropods, a large group of animals with exoskeletons and crustaceans.

The research was made possible, in part, because of unusually preserved fossil specimens. More than 22,000 species of trilobites, but the soft parts of the animals are visible in only about two dozen.

“These were kept in pyrite“Fool’s gold, but it is more important than gold to us, because it is key to understanding these ancient structures,” said UCR geology professor and co-author of the paper, Nigel Hughes.

A CT scanner was able to read the density differences between the pyrite and the surrounding rock and helped create three-dimensional models of these. rarely seen gill structures.

“It allowed us to see the fossil without having to drill and polish the rock that covers the specimen much, “explained paleontologist Melanie Hopkins, a member of the research team at the American Museum of Natural History.

And he added: “This way we could get a view that would even be difficult to see with a microscope: really small trilobite anatomical structures on the order of 10 to 30 microns wide“,

By way of comparison, for example, a human hair has approximately 100 microns thick.

A 429-million-year-old eye also provided special insight into trilobite life in other research. Photo: CSIC

How the investigation was carried out

Although these specimens were first described in the late 19th century and others have used CT scans to examine them, this is the first study who uses the technology to examine this part of the animal.

The researchers were able to see how blood would have seeped through chambers in these delicate structures, picking up oxygen on its way as it moved.

They look a lot like gills of modern marine arthropods such as crabs and lobsters.

Comparison of the pyrite specimens with another species of trilobite gave the team additional details on how the specimens were arranged. filaments with each other and with respect to legs.

Most trilobites poked at the bottom of the ocean, using spikes on the lower legs to catch and crush their prey.

Above those parts, in the upper limb branch, there were these additional structures that some believed were meant to aid swimming or digging.

“In the past, there has been some debate about the purpose of these structures because the upper leg is not a good location for the respiratory apparatus“Hopkins said.

“You’d think it would be easy for those filaments to get clogged with sediment where they are. It’s an open question. why they developed the structure in that place of their bodies, “he added.

This is what a trilobite fossil looks like

Hughes’ lab uses fossils to answer questions about how life developed in response to changes in the atmosphere from the earth.

Since approximately 540 million years, there was explosive diversification in the variety and complexity of the animals that live in the oceans.

“We have known theoretically that this change must have been related to a increased oxygen, since these animals require your presence. But we’ve had very little ability to measure that, “Hughes said.” findings as these are even more exciting“.

Europa Press.