The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that the percentage of trips via public transportation and shared transportation increased from 6% in 2006 to 20.61% last year, noting that the number of passengers during the first eight months of this year reached approximately 450 million passengers, compared to about 401. One million passengers, during the same period last year, an increase of 12%.

The Dubai Metro accounted for the largest proportion of public transport users, with 167 million passengers, followed by taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), with approximately 130 million passengers, while the number of users of public transport buses reached approximately 111 million passengers, and the number of users of marine transport reached 11 million passengers, the Dubai Tram five million and 600 thousand passengers, and shared transportation means (e-booking vehicles, smart rentals, and on-demand buses) transported approximately 26 million passengers.

In addition, tomorrow, the Authority will celebrate the 18th anniversary of its founding, and the 14th session of the Public Transport Day initiative, which is held under the slogan “Sports Your Way,” with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and maintain their physical and health fitness, and encourage them to use public transportation.

While the number of passengers during the first eight months of this year reached approximately 450 million passengers, compared to about 401 million passengers during the same period last year (2022), an increase of 12%, and the Dubai Metro accounted for the largest percentage of mass transportation users. , with 167 million passengers, followed by taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), with approximately 130 million passengers, while the number of users of public transportation buses reached approximately 111 million passengers, the number of users of marine transportation reached 11 million passengers, and the Dubai Tram transported five million and 600 thousand passengers. As for shared transportation means (e-booking vehicles, smart rentals, and on-demand buses), they transported approximately 26 million passengers.

He stressed that: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Authority has completed a wide package of huge projects, the value of which exceeded 146 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest metro system in the world without a driver, with a length of 89.3 kilometers, and the Dubai Tram with a length of approximately 11 kilometers. Providing a modern fleet of public transportation buses, which includes approximately 1,400 buses, characterized by their compliance with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and providing an integrated system of marine transportation, which includes, in addition to traditional abras, the Dubai Ferry and water taxis.

Al Tayer pointed out that this comes in addition to the implementation of a wide network of roads and bridges that contribute to the speedy arrival of various means of transportation to their final destinations, as the length of the road network increased from 8,715 lanes – kilometers in 2006, to 18,768 lanes – kilometers in 2022, and the number increased. Vehicular bridges and tunnels increased from 129 bridges and tunnels in 2006 to 988 bridges and tunnels by the end of last year. The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels also increased more than fourfold, as the number rose from 26 pedestrian bridges and tunnels to 122 bridges and tunnels during the same period, including the bridges and tunnels of the Dubai Metro and Tram. The length of the bicycle path network increased from nine kilometers in 2006 to 543 kilometers in 2022, and will increase to 833 kilometers in 2026.

For his part, Director of the Business Planning and Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation of the Authority, Adel Shakri, told Emirates Today that the total number of public transportation users in the emirate this year reached 2.1 million people daily, while the number of bus users reached about 158 ​​million passengers. annually.

The Authority had previously completed the initial phase of preparing digital maps to operate the self-driving cruise vehicle “Origin”, as the current year will witness the operation of five self-driving cruise vehicles, to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service, and the number will gradually double to reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030. .

The rate of smart transformation in the services provided by the authority reached 100%, and the number of transactions through digital channels reached 814 million transactions, compared to 676 million transactions in 2021, and the volume of revenues amounted to about 3.1 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 10% over last year.

The number of transactions that took place through smart applications during the first half of 2023 exceeded three million transactions, an increase of 114% compared to the same period of the previous year.

