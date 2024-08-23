Home World

The most expensive painting in the world has resurfaced: “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci. It will now be exhibited in a new museum in Riyadh.

Geneva – A painting by Leonardo da Vinciwhich has been kept in a secret storage facility for years, has resurfaced. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to incorporate the artwork into his impressive gallery in the capital Riyadh.

BBC documentary brings clarity: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bought da Vinci paintings at auction

The painting, which is over 500 years old, is Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi”. The oil painting depicting Jesus Christ as the “Savior of the World” was auctioned at Christie’s in New York in 2017 for $450 million, making it the most expensive work of art ever sold in the world.

Since then, however, the painting has not been shown to the public and is reportedly in a secret warehouse in Geneva. In recent years, there has been much speculation about the whereabouts of the masterpiece, as The Times reported, but the latest information from a BBC-Documentation now provides clear answers.

Da Vinci’s second Mona Lisa: Plans for a super museum in Riyadh

The discovery of the painting’s whereabouts fits into a larger plan. Professor Bernard Haykel, an acquaintance of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmanreveals that the painting has been kept in a secret warehouse since its purchase, as The Art Newspaper reported. Haykel explained that rumors of an exhibition on board the Crown Prince’s luxury yacht or in his palace were unfounded. Instead, Salvator Mundi will remain in Switzerland while plans for its future presentation in Saudi Arabia take shape.

Mohammed bin Salman, who has emerged as an energetic and controversial reformer in recent years, is reportedly planning to build a huge “super museum” in Riyadh – one of many ambitious and prestigious projects of the royal family, such as the Saudi Arabian space projectThe future museum is intended to serve as Saudi Arabia’s cultural flagship and, according to its own statements, will exceed the number of visitors to the Louvre in Paris. “Salvator Mundi” will play a central role and act as a tourist magnet similar to the Mona Lisa.

Who is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman? Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is a controversial figure because, despite his reforms designed to modernize Saudi Arabia and make the country more independent from oil, he is criticized primarily for his brutal methods of securing power and human rights violations. His involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 is particularly problematic, leading to a significant loss of trust in the West. Although MBS is opening the country to the outside world through “Vision 2030” and investments in sports (“sportswashing”), the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia remains worrying. However, the West is faced with a dilemma because of the country’s dependence on Saudi oil and the geopolitical risks of Saudi Arabia losing power to China or Russia. Source: ZDF

The Return of the Salvator Mundi: The Louvre of Saudi Arabia

In recent years, the Crown Prince has made significant efforts to establish Saudi Arabia as a new cultural hub that both impresses the West and challenges the country’s conservative religious leadership. Buying a Christian painting by Leonardo da Vinci is far more than just an art-loving gesture – it is a deliberate move to push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable in Saudi society, according to The Art Newspaper.

Preparations for the museum are already underway and it is expected that the artwork will find its final home in 2026, as The Times reported. In the meantime, the question remains whether the painting will ever be on public display before the museum opens. Hartwig Fischer, the former director of the British Museumwas recently appointed founding director of the new museum, indicating that serious plans are being pursued to establish Saudi Arabia as a major location for international art and culture.

It should be noted that the authenticity and origin of the Salvator Mundi are still disputed among experts. While some recognize the painting as a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, there are also voices who claim that it could have been created mainly by the artist’s students or even by another painter, such as The Guardian reported. Despite these debates, the historical value of the painting remains undisputed. It is a symbol of the changing perception of art in the Arab world and shows the Crown Prince’s ambitions to redefine Saudi Arabia as a cultural center. (ls)