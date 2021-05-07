Hundreds of ministerial officials in Berlin have a part-time job in order to earn some extra money. They sell wine, sausages and cosmetics, tend dogs and arrange insurance – and at Edeka they sit at the cash register.

HIn the current legislative period, a number of federal civil servants predominantly carried out paid secondary jobs in private companies. This emerges from the answer from the Ministry of the Interior to a small request from the Left parliamentary group that the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” has received.

Accordingly, out of a total of 450 cases, over 200 secondary jobs were carried out by officials of the Ministry of Finance. They earned money by brokering insurance, selling cosmetics, caring for pets, teaching, giving lectures or as a partner in a wine trade.

Tax officer tests computer games

A tax officer had time for a sideline job as a product tester for computer games, and an official from the Ministry of Family Affairs worked in a snack bar. The Ministry of the Interior allowed a civil servant to work on the side at Edeka at the till, according to the answer.

The federal government has also loaned more than 800 civil servants to companies in the current legislative period. Conversely, 28 external workers have worked temporarily in the federal ministries during this period, most of them in the Foreign Office.