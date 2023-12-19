Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Among the problems of the NHS: long waiting lists for visits, tests, operations with consequent renunciation of treatment or recourse to private services (for those who can pay); Overcrowded emergency rooms; difficulty finding a family doctor or pediatrician near home; inequalities between patients. The proposal: A pact for the relaunch of public health

In a few days, the December 23, 1978marks the anniversary of Law no. 833 which, in implementation of theart. 32 of the Constitution (there health fundamental right of the individual beyond that interest of the community), established the National Health Service (Ssn), articulated system of structures and services that must be guaranteed to everyoneunder conditions of equality, universal access to healthcare (free or paying co-payment), not only in terms of therapeutic treatments but also

. But what is the situation 45 years later? According to the Gimbe Foundation, which created a for the occasion monograph The National Health Service turns 45. Long live the National Health Service!today the state of health of our NHS is precarious and requires urgent and appropriate care.

(betrayed) principles of equity and universalism This public health model inspired by principles of equity and universalismfinanced by general taxation, made it possible to obtain excellent health outcomes that the whole world continues to envy us, stated Dr. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. Which for him adds: I founding principles of the health service have been widely betrayed. The reasons? There daily life of people, particularly the less well-off, more and more conditioned by non-collectability of a right fundamental, that to health protection: interminable waiting time for a health service or a specialist visit, it is necessary to use the private spending until the impoverishment of families and the gives up treatmentcrowded emergency rooms, inability to find a doctor or a pediatrician of ffriends near homeenormous regional and local inequalities up to health migration. See also Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 31 January

Numerous pathologies The Gimbe Foundation reviews the numerous pathologies that afflict the National Health Service, from under-funding of the NHS to shortage of staffto too many inequalities between sick people forcing them to migrate from one region to another for treatment; give it waste toAnd

expansion of the accredited private individual.

Cuts to the NHS in the last 15 years: First among poor countries in Europe President Gimbe says: Over the last 15 years all Governments, of every color, have cutting resources or not adequately funding the NHS until we bring our country to being in Europe “first among poor countries” in terms of public health spending per capita. In 2022, the Gimbe Foundation reports, Italy will be ahead only of Southern European countries (Spain, Portugal, Greece) and Eastern European countries (except the Czech Republic); with a gap, compared to the average of European states, which has progressively increased since 2010, reaching 801 euros per capita in 2022, a total of around 47.3 billion euros. Considering the period 2010-2022, then, the gap is approximately 33 billion.

Lacking staff and service cooperatives and token operators There progressive subtraction of resources it led to the inexorable weakening of the NHS in its components: structural, technological, organizational and, above all, professional – underlines Dr. Cartabellotta –. The human capital who believes in the National Health Service today forced to raise his voice with repeated strikes,

to ask desperately to relaunch health personnel policies; also because it is making its way there poor attitude of young people to undertake professions (for example nurse) and specialty (emergency doctor) unattractive which, compared to a low remunerationhave limited career prospects, unacceptable working conditionsor even risk of attacks: a scenario which, in the absence of decisive interventions by politicians, will end up legitimizing service cooperatives e

token operators. See also Doctors against the 2024 maneuver: "It's a slap in the face of the NHS: another 48 hours of strike in January"

Inequalities between patients forced to be treated outside the Region Then too many weigh inequalities between patients, depending on the region or even the local health authority of residence. We meet again with 21 Deeply unequal regional health serviceswith a real “frstructural structure” between North and Southwith residents in most of the Southern regions to whom not even the Essential levels of assistance (Lea), i.e. the performances and services that must be guaranteed throughout the national territory. From the 2021 monitoring of LEAs by the Ministry of Health, it appears that of the 14 compliant Regions only three are southern (Abruzzo, Puglia and Basilicata) and positioned at the bottom of the ranking.

Differentiated autonomy, the risks The risk – warns the Gimbe Foundation – of increasing the North-South divideamong the main causes of healthcare mobility, that is migration of patients to other (Northern) regions for treatment. Cartabellotta states: Thedifferentiated autonomywithout defining and financing the essential levels of performance (Lep), will only amplify inequalities, normatively legitimizing the North-South divide and violating the principle of equality in the right to health protection and dealing the final blow to the National Health Service .

The advance of the accredited private individual According to theStatistical yearbook of the National Health Service (2021) of the Ministry of Health, le accredited private facilities represent qalmost half of those that provide hospital care (48.6%) e 60.4% of those who provide services outpatient specialist. Instead they are managed mainly by accredited private individuals the structures intended forresidential care (84%) e semi-residential (71.3%) and those rehabilitation (78.2%).

Despite the awareness of the quality of numerous accredited private structures and the different “density” in the various Regions – reasons Cartabellotta – it is evident that to satisfy the health needs of the population, public protection decreases and theprivate offerwhich instead it should be a free choice and not a necessity forced by the weakening of the public. See also Covid, Artemisia Lab study: down the infections but now the most affected are the very young

Civic network #SalviamoSSN The Gimbe Foundation, ten years after the start of the #SalviamoSSN campaign, is now launching a civic network with regional sections. The president explains the objective involve more and more people in the protection and relaunch of the NHS, as well as promoting an informed use of health services and benefits, in order to stem consumerist phenomena. Because, beyond the difficulties in accessing services, thereMost people are not yet aware of the imminent risk: that of slip slowly but surely, in the absence of a rapid turnaround, by a National Health Service founded on principles of universality, equality and equity to protect a constitutional right, to 21 regional health systems based on free market rules.

The network (you can already join here information) aims to involve the whole country to defend and strengthen the NHS through coordinated actions and active participation. On 4 December the Gimbe Foundation forwarded to the Presidency of the Republic, the high officials of the State and the Ministry of Health a formal request to establish an official identifying logo of the NHSwhich is currently missing (there are those from the regional health services ed).

A pact for public health On the occasion of 45th birthday of the National Health Service – concludes Cartabellotta – with our initiatives we want to reiterate to the population the inestimable value of the NHS and the mandatory need for a social and political pact which, regardless of party ideologies and changes in governments, recognizes that healthcare model is a pillar of our democracyone indispensable achievement and a great lever for the economic development of the country.

