From being bullied to a Hollywood star. Lou Ferrigno starred “The incredible Hulk” from 1978 and that was his first contact with the world of acting. To say that it was a mere job would be to detract from the great impact he achieved on TV at that time, since, despite having no experience in the field, he became the favorite superhero of a whole generation of viewers.

However, it was not the first choice to stay in the role. When the project was developed, the producers hoped to have the participation of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who -already established as a bodybuilding figure- had participated in films such as “Hercules in New York” or “The long goodbye”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger participated in bodybuilding contests before becoming a Hollywood actor. Photo: file/The Republic

Why wasn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger the Hulk?

For many years it was believed that Schwarzenegger was not chosen for his height. The Austrian is 1.88 meters tall and, due to the nature of the character, someone of somewhat less ordinary proportions was expected. Even so, that wasn’t the specific reason the actor was dropped.

After 45 years, the director of “The Incredible Hulk” (as it was titled in English), Kenneth Johnsonhas finally revealed not only why he couldn’t have Arnold, but also who else he considered to include in the cast.

“ For the creature, we first looked up Schwarzenegger, although he was a bit short, but he was busy doing ‘Conan’, so he recommended Lou Ferrigno. . However, Lou had never acted before and I wanted an actor, so we hired Richard Kiel, who was 6’2″ and a serious actor. But his physique was not the right one for the Hulk and, after a few days, we realized that it did not work, ”Johnson began.

“Then we went back to Ferrigno and did the scene from the pilot where Susan Sullivan dies in his arms with me playing Susan. This is where he breaks loose and screams, and Lou did it pretty well. So Lou came on board, and with the help of (Bill) Bix (who played Bruce Banner) and Jack Colvin — who was a very accomplished drama coach — Lou started to grow as an actor immediately,” he added.