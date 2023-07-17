45-year-old singer Nicole Scherzinger showed a figure in a two-piece swimsuit on the beach

American singer Nicole Scherzinger starred in a candid form and pleased the fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 45-year-old performer shared a series of photos posing on the beach in a two-piece swimsuit, decorated with thin strings and a snake print. She completes her look with gold-rimmed sunglasses, long earrings and a cross pendant around her neck. She let her hair down for the shoot.

The ocean is the heart of our planet. Let’s be sure to take care of our heart,” the star signed the post, which gained more than 62 thousand likes.

Fans admired the appearance of the artist, which they began to write about in the comments. “Perfect Shape”, “You are wonderful”, “Queen of the Beach”, “Incredible body! You are divine”, “Pretty Woman,” they said.

In June, Nicole Scherzinger also posed in a bikini on the beach. The celebrity posed on the beach in a straw hat with flowers and a necklace with a massive cross. At the same time, she let her hair down, and refused makeup.