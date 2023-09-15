Genoa – He had left home, in the Castello D’Albertis area, to go get a coffee towards Piazza Manin. It was the June 21st last year, and from that moment on, all traces of him have been lost.

Matteo Vargiu, 45 years old, probably lost his way home. He is a fragile person: «He is not aggressive – assures the family – but needs treatment».

Anyone who sees him is invited to notify 112 or his family on the number 347 715 8326. “Help us find him”, is the appeal of the family.