Russian actress Lyubov Tolkalina showed her natural appearance in a new photo. The corresponding story appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 45-year-old star showed off a close-up shot of her face without makeup. It is clear that the celebrity’s skin does not have deep expression wrinkles or other cosmetic defects.

The actress tried on a black hoodie and a beige jacket. “Swinging on a swing,” she captioned the post.

In September, Lyubov Tolkalina posed topless. In the photo posted, the artist appeared in front of a mirror with her bare breasts, which she covered with her hands.