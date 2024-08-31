A 45-year-old lawyer, FR born in Cosenza but resident in Rome for years, was found dead at home shortly before 9:00 PM yesterday. The firefighters, who intervened in the apartment on Via Taranto together with the Carabinieri of the radiomobile unit, discovered the body collapsed in the bathroom, presumably dead for 12 hours.

On site, engaged in the investigation, the investigators of via in Selci. The body, taken to the institute of forensic medicine of Verano, is now at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office. The investigations are ongoing: the house, locked from the inside, was in order.