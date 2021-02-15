Dubai (WAM)

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that it had received more than 45,000 technical support requests during the year 2020, through the Customer Happiness System and the associated unified call center. The services you provide to them.

Ibrahim Ahmed Fikry, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Authority, confirmed that the Customer Happiness System is a service platform with distinction, through which the Authority provides all its services to ministries, federal agencies, private sector institutions and the public of high quality dealers, under one umbrella, pointing out that the system witnessed interaction Significant by the authority’s customers during the year 2020, due to the exceptional circumstances imposed by the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, through which the Authority received more than 45,000 support requests.