The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that it had received, from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter, more than 45,000 requests for support, submitted by federal government employees and the customer public, through the customer happiness system and the unified call center.

Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Authority, Maitha Kulthum, stated that the Authority received about 14,000 support requests through the “Customer Happiness” system from the beginning of this year until the end of last September, noting that the rate of customer happiness regarding transactions completed through the system reached 92%. While the number of calls received through the unified call center (600525524) during the same period reached 31,300 calls, and the percentage of commitment to answering calls reached 95%.

She explained that the percentage of transactions that were closed through the customer happiness system reached 99.8%, of the total transactions that were received through the website www.fahr.gov.ae, the Authority’s smart application FAHR, and through the virtual assistant for the Authority’s customers, “Hamad Bot,” continuing that 57% of the support requests received to the Authority through the customer happiness system were related to supporting customers in using the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati) and the electronic human resources systems associated with it, while 19% of the requests focused on awareness and training services, While 15% of the requests were for legal consultation services.

Kulthum said: “This system allows customers the ability to evaluate the services provided to them, make comments on them, and submit development proposals that the authority will benefit from and take into account to develop the system and improve the quality of the services it provides,” stressing that the customer happiness system constitutes an integrated electronic portal that provides… Through it, the Authority provides the necessary support to ministries and federal entities, with regard to the operation and maintenance of all electronic human resources systems under the umbrella of the human resources information management system in the federal government (Bayanati), including: the human resources self-service system, and the performance management and electronic training and development systems for government employees. The federal government, the electronic employment system, the human resources procedures and smart reporting systems, the job evaluation and description system in the federal government, the attendance and departure systems and workforce planning in the federal government, and the electronic approvals system.