Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Hope probe continues its journey to the scientific orbit, where its current speed with respect to the sun is 85,075 kilometers per hour, and the distance between the probe and the surface of Mars is 45,354 kilometers, and the next stage in the journey of the Hope probe is to move from the capture orbit to an appropriate scientific orbit, so that it can Perform his planned scientific tasks.

The scientific orbit will be elliptical, and the duration of one orbit around the planet in it reaches 40 hours, in which the “Hope Probe” will be at an altitude of 1000 km above the surface of Mars and 49,380 km away from it, and the Hope probe will take the first picture of Mars through its scientific apparatus, during its existence. In orbit capture. The daily contact with the ground station is then scheduled so that the project team can carry out the uploads of the command chain and various process data.

The Hope probe is preparing in the next phase, next April, to move to the scientific orbit, and finally the scientific phase, as the probe begins its exploratory mission to monitor and analyze the climate of the Red Planet, and each of these stages has its own risks, nature and specific challenges that require dealing with it with precision, efficiency and skill by a team the work.

The scientific stage

After completing all these operations, the last stage of the probe’s journey begins, which is the scientific stage, where the Hope probe will provide the first complete picture of the climate of Mars and the weather conditions on its surface throughout the day and between the seasons of the year, making it the first meteorological observatory of the red planet.

The probe continues its mission for a full Martian year (687 Earth days), extending until April 2023, to ensure that the three scientific devices that the probe carries on board monitor all the required scientific data that humans have not previously reached about the climate of Mars, and the mission of the probe may extend for a year. Another Martian, if needed, to collect more data and reveal more secrets about the red planet.

Spectrophotometer

The Hope Probe carries with it the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures temperatures, dust distribution, water vapor, and ice clouds in the lowest layer of the atmosphere. This device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of the Martian atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images in One cycle, with an accuracy of 100 to 300 km per pixel, aims to study the lower atmosphere of Mars in infrared bands, and provide information from the lower atmosphere, in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera. As for the third device that the probe carried to study the planet Mars, it is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outer atmosphere of Mars, and it is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of the main components in the thermosphere. To mars.

The UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere on semi-seasonal time scales, and to calculate the three-dimensional composition and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.