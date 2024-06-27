Traffic statistics, according to the statistical book issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center, revealed the recording of 45 run-over accidents out of a total of 11,162 traffic accidents last year, resulting in the injury of 197 people and the death of seven citizens.

Statistical data indicated that collision accidents ranked first in terms of traffic accidents, amounting to 10,753 traffic accidents, followed by animal collision accidents with 163 accidents, then rollover accidents with 160 accidents, and finally falling accidents with 36 accidents.

The statistics showed that 30 serious injuries were recorded as a result of traffic accidents, 44 moderate injuries, and 123 minor injuries.

It showed that May recorded an increase in the rate of traffic accident deaths, reaching four deaths, while one death was recorded in January, March and September.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police, Brigadier General Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, stated that commitment to implementing the traffic law enhances the safety of vehicles and road users, stressing the importance of leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, in addition to adhering to the speed limit on the road.

He also stressed the importance of checking the vehicle’s maintenance and adhering to the permissible load limits on its roof (not exceeding 106 centimetres) because excessive load may lead to an imbalance in the vehicle, making it difficult to control.

Al-Dhanhani pointed out the importance of checking the validity of tires periodically, especially in the summer, pointing out that a violation of a vehicle’s tires being invalid while driving exposes the vehicle owner to a fine of 500 dirhams, and the withdrawal of four traffic points from the driver’s license.

The Fujairah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, launched the third quarterly campaign for the current year, under the slogan “Summer Without Accidents,” which will last for three months, as part of the plan of traffic awareness campaigns approved by the Federal Traffic Council, as an embodiment of the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior and the traffic sector, which is to Enabling safe transportation using modern traffic systems, and the initiative to consolidate the principles of traffic culture.