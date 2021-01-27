The Deputy Director General of Police Operations in Ajman Police, Brigadier Khaled Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, stated that the percentage of serious traffic accidents in Ajman decreased by 45% during the past year, which contributed to achieving the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of strengthening road security.

He explained that the deaths resulting from traffic accidents decreased from 15 deaths in 2019 to 10 deaths last year, a decrease of 33%, pointing out that there is a decrease in the number of minor accidents, as the emirate witnessed 36 thousand and 613 minor traffic accidents during 2019. While last year witnessed 29,744 accidents, a decrease of 19%, and run-over accidents decreased from 79 accidents in 2019 to 44 last year, a decrease of 44%.

Al-Nuaimi stated that most of the accidents that occurred were due to excessive speeding of vehicles, preoccupation with other than the road, failure to adhere to the private lane, as well as wrong overtaking, lack of attention while driving, and not leaving enough distance to the front vehicle while driving. He attributed the reason for the decline to the interest and keenness of the police to intensify traffic control campaigns, implement many traffic initiatives, as well as employ artificial intelligence applications in road monitoring, in addition to continuous communication with the Municipality and Planning Department, to enhance road safety and build bridges in cooperation with partners, in addition to police efforts. In increasing the number of traffic patrols and traffic watchdogs to tighten control on roads and the spread of safety patrols, to contribute to reducing accidents and smooth traffic movement with the increase in population density in the emirate, and the police have made efforts to intensify traffic awareness for all segments of society.

