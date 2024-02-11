According to research by Serasa Experian, small companies also consider that the modality improves cash flow

A Serasa Experian carried out research on the advantages of advancing receivables, a resource that can be requested by companies from financial institutions to advance the receipt of sales amounts. According to the survey, 45% of small businesses think that one of the main benefits of anticipating receivables is the interest rate.

43% cited the improvement in cash flow, while 40% of micro and small companies indicate the advantage of access to credit without the need for additional debt and 38% mention greater simplicity in contracting.

“Those [empresas] Those who make sales via credit card, for example, have a flow of future payment receipts, called 'receivables schedule', which becomes a guarantee for them to have access to better conditions in installment purchases or loan acquisitions.”says the vice-president of small and medium-sized companies at Serasa Experian, Cleber Genero.

The advance amounts are used by 22% of entrepreneurs to increase the company's working capital. 21% of respondents said they use resources to balance cash flow and 20% invest in their own business. Only 12% of entrepreneurs use money to buy raw materials.

The research also analyzed the anticipation of receivables by type (invoice, credit card receivable, invoice, duplicates, etc.). Data shows that credit card receivables are used to balance cash flow (32%) and pay bills before they are late (27%).

Other types of advances, such as bills and invoices, are used to increase working capital (27%), balance cash flow (26%) and to purchase raw materials (22%).

“Credit is a path to growth, healthier cash flow and avoiding debt. As we have seen, it is increasingly important for small and medium-sized companies to use credit strategically”says Cleber.

The survey interviewed 522 small and medium-sized companies from different sectors, such as commerce, services and industry that operate both in the market between companies and for the final consumer. The collection was carried out through an online panel and the margin of error was 4 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95%.