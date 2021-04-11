CAIRO (Reuters) – An official in the Egyptian tourism sector said today, Sunday, that the rate of hotel occupancy ranges between 40 and 45 percent in the first quarter of this year. Contribute tourism With up to 15 percent of Egypt’s GNP, which is a major source of foreign exchange, it has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to contain it. “Occupancies reached about 25 percent in January, then rose to 30 percent in February, and the largest increase was in March at about 45 percent,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters. Sharm El-Sheikh hotels, South Sinai. ”Egypt closed hotels in March 2020 when the outbreak of the Corona virus began in them, then reopened them after about two months, about 25 percent of the capacity, and that percentage later increased to 50 percent. In the first quarter of this year, the number of tourists that Egypt received was about 500 thousand tourists.