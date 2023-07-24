The number of countries whose citizens can drive a vehicle with their national license during their visit to the UAE, or exchange it for an Emirati license in case of residence, has increased to 45 nationalities, in addition to South Korean citizens, as they can exchange their national license for a local license in case of residence, and these groups are recognized by the license issued to them in their countries without the need for practical or theoretical testing, through a number of conditions.

The number of countries recognizing or replacing the UAE driving license has also increased to 27, including European countries, China, the United Kingdom and South Korea, while citizens can replace their driving license during their stay in the Republic of South Korea, according to the data of the “licensed” service on the Ministry of Interior’s website. And the Ministry of the Interior indicated that the recognition of a foreign driving license means the use of national driving licenses in the Emirates for purposes other than residence, while the replacement is intended to replace the national driving license with the UAE driving license during residence.

Citizens of 45 nationalities can use the driving license issued by their countries during the visit, or exchange it for an Emirati license upon residence, which are: Estonia, Albania, Portugal, China, Hungary, Greece, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Iceland, Montenegro, the United States of America, France, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Romania Oh, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Canada, Poland, South Africa, Australia, Israel, the Republic of Azerbaijan, while citizens of South Korea can replace the driving license issued by their country with an Emirati license when residing in the country. The Ministry of the Interior provides the service of replacing driving licenses of other countries with the UAE driving license, by logging in to the smart services, filling in the application data, and receiving the license electronically, or through delivery companies.

The Ministry affirmed its endeavor to achieve the strategic objectives that support the government’s approach to providing the best electronic and smart services, as the Ministry provides a service of recognition and replacement of driving licenses, as part of the “Markhous” initiative that allows citizens of the country to drive with their national license in various countries of the world, and replace it with a local license in the event of residence.

The Ministry has set a set of conditions for recognizing a foreign driving license and driving a vehicle on the country’s roads, including that the driver’s license be valid, and that entry into the country is for a purpose other than residency, while the conditions for replacing a foreign driving license with an Emirati license include that he be among the countries permitted to exchange a driver’s license, and that he possesses a valid residency, and that the national license of its owner is permanent and valid, and that he meets the legal age in accordance with the laws and regulations of the UAE, passing a medical examination, and complying with other requirements for replacement. Driving licenses. Replacement categories include motorcycles and light vehicles.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of the Interior, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched the “licensed” service, which is a new service aimed at facilitating the process of movement of UAE citizens, in various countries of the world, for the purpose of visiting or residing, by introducing them to the list of countries that recognize and replace the UAE license around the world.

Based on the service that is available on the Emirati traveler’s page on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and its smart application (UAEMOFAIC), the citizen can choose his travel destination, and within the travel instructions for this destination, the service is available where the traveler can view all information related to the replacement and recognition of his UAE driving license, based on the intended destination.

