Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah organized 45 lectures for the local departments within a range of programs and various advocacy and awareness-raising events virtually remotely, coinciding with the blessed month of Ramadan.

The department stated that it had started its awareness programs before the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, by providing Sharia courses “remotely” using the Zoom program platform and the feature of the live broadcast in the Instagram account.

With the entry of the month of Ramadan, the department, through its preaching cadres, provided 45 lectures to the employees of government institutions and departments in the emirate, through the Zoom program platform, and the department also organizes daily lessons on the platform throughout the days of the holy month for the general public.