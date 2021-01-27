The Deputy Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, Brigadier Khaled Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, stated that the death rate of severe traffic accidents in Ajman during the year 2020 decreased by 45%, which contributed to achieving the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of strengthening road security.

The Deputy Director General of Police Operations explained that the deaths resulting from traffic accidents decreased from 15 deaths in 2019 to 10 deaths in 2020, a decrease of 33%, pointing out that there is a decrease in the total number of minor accidents, as the emirate witnessed 36,613 minor traffic accidents. During 2019, while the year 2020 witnessed 29,744 minor traffic accidents, a decrease of 19%, and run-over accidents decreased from 79 accidents in 2019 to 44 in 2020, a decrease of 44%.

On the main reasons for the occurrence of traffic accidents during the past year, he stated that most of the accidents that occurred were due to excessive speeding of vehicles and being busy with other than the road, failure to adhere to the private lane, as well as wrong overtaking and lack of attention while driving, and not leaving enough distance to the front vehicle while driving.

The Deputy Director General of Police Operations confirmed that the matter is due to the interest and keenness of the police to intensify traffic control campaigns and implement many traffic initiatives, which helped reduce the percentage of serious accidents, as well as employing artificial intelligence applications in road monitoring, in addition to continuous communication with the Municipality and Planning Department. To enhance road safety and build bridges in cooperation with partners, in addition to the police’s efforts to increase the number of traffic patrols and traffic watchdogs to tighten control over roads, and the spread of safety patrols to contribute to limiting the increase in the number of accidents and the smooth flow of traffic with the increase in population density in the emirate, and the police made their efforts. To intensify traffic awareness for all segments of society and enhance the awareness of road users.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

