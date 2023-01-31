For convenience, the legal goes above the moral and the moral above the legal. Florestan.

Last night marked the 45th day of the assassination attempt on my dear Ciro Gómez Leyva, and we are back to the beginning: without knowing who shot him, who ordered him to be killed, and why. That is to say, the material, intellectual or mobile authors are not known.

As far as is known, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has made no progress since the Citizen Security Secretariat handed over twelve detainees after a simultaneous operation in which the Sedena and the CNI participated.

Last Tuesday the 17th, when President López Obrador was asked about the progress, he said that he would announce them the following Friday, in the morning, which he would do at the government office in Mexico City. That is to say, he marked times not for the sake of research but for politics: in the territory of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Thus, that day, and only by answering a question, he assured that they were continuing to make progress in the investigation because it was a serious case. Because imagine if that attack had been consummated! The smear campaign against the government…! he exclaimed.

That is, first him and his government and then everything else. And he continued: It’s just that it’s very obvious. Why are they going about a famous journalist who also has differences with us in a fair fight? But already taking one of those steps to create the suspicion that the government is promoting repression, is silencing opposition voices (sic), those are big words.

In addition, he reiterated that he did not rule out any hypothesis, not even that of self-attack, to which he had already referred.

Does the president really believe that Ciro ordered himself to be killed?

The point is that 45 days have passed since this attack that made us all more vulnerable, and we are like at the beginning: without knowing who, why and for what purpose they ordered Ciro assassinated.

And President, don’t be heated, nobody has accused you of this crime, which forces you to clarify it even more.

remnants

1. WORST.- The president has been hardening in the face of the electoral process and will become even more radical as his government runs out. Calling the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, a faker, is an expression of that drift;

2. FIGURES.- The offensive against the INE is for the electoral process of June 2, 2024. They want to secure all fronts. They have repeated that he spends a lot, but, Carlos Urzúa, López Obrador’s first secretary of Finance, said yesterday: the cost reduction he wants in that institute represents a fourth of one percent of the Expenditure Budget this year; Y

3. BOWER.- Yes, the bower has dried up and the ahuehuete planted by the government of Claudia Sheinbaum on the Paseo de la Reforma, that’s where it’s at. They will find guilty, but they will never accept that they could not even transplant a tree in the emblematic roundabout of La Palma, which, by the way, died.

See you tomorrow, but in private.