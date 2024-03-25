The Criminal Investigations Department at the Ajman Police General Command was able to arrest 45 beggars during the first week of the month of Ramadan, as part of its annual campaign to combat begging. The leadership took the initiative to coordinate and take possible measures and means to combat the phenomenon, due to its negative effects of offending the bright civilized face. The state, and illegally stealing people’s money.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, said that the Ajman Police did not hesitate over the past years to organize anti-begging campaigns, and this year’s campaign was organized with the aim of joining hands with all citizens, residents and various institutions in the emirate, to reduce beggars who They reflect an uncivilized image of society.

He stated that a plan had been prepared and organized to make the campaign a success, and that was what the efforts of the Ajman policemen sought to intensify the security presence and awareness-raising, by developing a work program that includes forming an investigation team to monitor and follow up on beggars, and tightening control in the locations targeted by beggars, such as commercial markets and neighborhoods. Residential areas, mosques, and banking sites, and the numbers of specialized institutions, associations, and charitable organizations have been set up to guide donors to donate in organized ways, in addition to allocating a phone number to communicate with the police to report beggars. 067034309.

Colonel Ahmed Al Nuaimi:

• The campaign aims to reduce beggars who reflect an uncivilized image of society.