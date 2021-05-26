The Dubai Taxi Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority has revealed that it has strengthened its fleet with 45 buses specifically designed to provide a high-quality service for public transport to employees of government agencies, companies, tourists and event visitors in the Emirate of Dubai, as part of its continuous efforts to develop its services for various categories of customers, and to achieve the Authority’s vision of: (Global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility).

Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mir, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs at the Corporation, said: “The Corporation has introduced a bus rental service as part of its transportation services, with the aim of expanding its transport and transportation activities and providing innovative transport solutions, as these buses are equipped with the latest technologies and are distinguished by the best specifications for comfort, security and safety.”

He pointed out that a contract has been signed with 21 (governmental and private companies) to provide a distinguished service to deliver and transport employees in comfort and safety, with strict adherence to the dates and times specified for their arrival at work, as companies can inquire about the service and request it by contacting the institution’s customer center on the number 80088088 or from Through e-mail to [email protected]

Al-Mir emphasized that the corporation sets its sights on being the place of trust and the first choice in the field of smart mobility in the emirate of Dubai for the largest number of segments of society, through its introduction of transport standards and the development of initiatives and services that satisfy its customers and achieve the strategic goals that it aspires to, represented in distinguished employment and the happiness of people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

