Dubai’s position has been strengthened during the past few years, as one of the main destinations for treatment services and distinguished health care, similar to its excellence in various sectors. And the integration of its roles with the government sector in providing an advanced model in this field, which meets the aspirations of everyone who seeks to obtain diagnostic and therapeutic services of a great deal of quality, accuracy and distinction.

The sector’s attractiveness as a model destination for investment in the health sector has also increased, with Dubai’s capabilities and capabilities that caught the attention of investors in this field, and motivated them to have a share of the significant growth it is witnessing thanks to the international policies and standards that Dubai follows in the field of health care and treatment, which made It is a preferred choice for those looking for high-quality medical services.

According to the official statistics of the Dubai Health Authority, the private health sector in the emirate has witnessed remarkable development and great growth over the past few years, especially during the past year. To provide quality medical service.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, revealed that the number of private health facilities in the emirate has reached 4,482 facilities and medical groups to date, distributed throughout Dubai, on a large scale, to take into account the element of spatial proximity, in order to facilitate patients and their families.

Thus, the private health sector in Dubai has achieved a remarkable growth of 45% during the past five years, in terms of the number of establishments, and this has been accompanied by a parallel growth in the number of licensed cadres within the private health sector in the emirate, which reached 61% during the same period. , bringing their number in the year 2022 to 55 thousand and 208 cadres.

In 2023, Dubai is expected to witness a growth of between 10 and 15% in the number of medical cadres and healthcare professionals, in addition to a growth in the number of health facilities by between 3 and 6%.

The prosperity of the health sector contributes to increasing Dubai’s attractiveness in the field of medical tourism, and thus serves the objectives of its economic agenda, which includes making Dubai one of the three most important destinations to visit in the world. The Global Medical Tourism Index, issued by the International Healthcare Research Center (IHRC), ranked Dubai first in the Arab world and sixth in the world, and ranked fifth in the world within the standard of quality of health facilities and services.

The Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority enumerated the factors that strengthened Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for medical services and health care as a result of its possession of the ingredients that qualified it for this distinguished global position, and said: “We are working to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The state, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in order to make Dubai one of the best cities in the world, given the importance of the health sector in achieving this goal. Competencies and the finest medical service providers from around the world.

He added: «The Dubai Health Authority is also committed to working under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in providing a wider space for the private sector, to contribute to strengthening the field of health care and medical services in the emirate, in an effort to To reach higher degrees of excellence in this field, by integrating the roles of the private and government sectors.

The Dubai Health Authority operates according to a clear strategy to expand private health facilities, continue to develop this vital sector, and attract more hospitals and major specialized medical centers, in line with the vision, aspirations and future goals of Dubai in health affairs, and Dubai’s advanced position in the Arab, regional and international health arena, and the size of The growing demand for medical services provided by health facilities in Dubai, whether for customers from inside or outside the UAE.

Important requirements

When licensing health facilities, the Dubai Health Authority takes into account a set of important requirements, including: the quality and diversity of medical services, as well as the distinctive hospital atmosphere, and modern treatment methods and methods, with the aim of providing a package of competitive services to customers and members of society in general.

Health facilities

The total 4,482 health facilities include: 56 hospitals, 57 one-day surgery centers, 59 diagnostic centers, 21 specialized centers for people of determination, in addition to nine fertility centers, six dialysis centers, and three centers for umbilical cord blood and stem cells. One center for endoscopy of the digestive system, 49 dental laboratories, and 17 telehealth centers.

It also includes 1,566 specialized outpatient clinics, 417 school clinics, 154 home health care agencies, four patient transport centers, in addition to 57 facilities for traditional, complementary and alternative medicine. There are also 1,353 pharmaceutical facilities, 17 drug stores, and 410 optical centers.