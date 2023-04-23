Al Dhafra (WAM)

The closing round of the Al Dhafra Great Kingfishing Championship for men and women will witness the participation of 448 male and female contestants.

The tournament registered 387 participants in the men’s category, and 61 participants in the women’s category, comprising citizens, residents and visitors of the country, who compete until Monday evening to catch the largest fish in terms of weight, according to the conditions and requirements set by the organizing committee of the tournament.

The Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee publishes the details of the tournament via the tournament website (kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com) and through its affiliated (our heritage) platforms on social media, displaying preliminary results and videos of the contestants’ posts and all tournament information and updates.

Next Tuesday, the winners of the first places in the tournament will be crowned, for which 20 prizes worth 920 thousand dirhams have been allocated for the men and women categories, with 10 prizes for each category, as the winner of the first place in each category has been allocated an amount of 120 thousand dirhams, and the second place 80 thousand dirhams, and the center The third place is 60 thousand dirhams, the fourth place is 50 thousand dirhams, the fifth place is 40 thousand dirhams, the sixth place is 30 thousand dirhams, and 20 thousand dirhams for each center from the seventh to the tenth.