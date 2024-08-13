The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has completed financial settlements in 1,234 commercial, real estate, and civil disputes, as well as disputes related to consumer complaints, which ended in reconciliation through the efforts made to reach an amicable settlement in mediation and conciliation centers, with a total value of 443 million, 39 thousand, and 415 dirhams, during the first half of this year.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s vital operations performance report, during the first half of 2024, showed the settlement of 657 commercial disputes with a total value of AED 148 million, 844 thousand and 88, and the settlement of 276 real estate disputes with a total financial settlement value of AED 104 million, 434 thousand and 16, while 301 settlements were recorded in consumer disputes and civil disputes with a value of AED 189 million, 761 thousand and 311.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, stressed that devoting the culture of alternative solutions to resolve disputes amicably through mediation and conciliation centres is one of the main priorities of the Judicial Department, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance efforts and initiatives supporting the amicable settlement of disputes, which contributes to achieving prompt justice and consolidating the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.