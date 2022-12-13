The Public Transport and Permits Agency of the Transport Authority in Ajman reported that the number of permits for school transport in the emirate has reached 441 permits since the beginning of the year, while the number of permits for male and female supervisors reached 904, and 896 permits for drivers.

The Ajman Transport Authority confirmed, during a training workshop in which it dealt with the requirements and regulations for school transport, and bus specifications, that it had set requirements and regulations for school transport, as well as determined the internal and external specifications of school buses, with the need for school buses in the Emirate of Ajman to implement all the requirements of the UAE standard specifications. Among them are the security and safety specifications, and the internal and external specifications of the bus, to ensure a safe journey for school students while they are on school buses. The permit can be obtained through the website.

The workshop targeted the operators of school transport in the Emirate of Ajman, where the authority involved the customers in developing the “permits” system to meet their needs and exceed their expectations, which achieves the happiness of the customers and raises their satisfaction.

The Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, said that the workshop comes within the framework of the responsibilities of the Transport Authority as an authority specialized in regulating school transport in the Emirate of Ajman, and an authority that defines the requirements, standards and standard specifications stipulated in the UAE for the activity and control of school transport operators, and its interest in the means That promotes the development of school transport in the emirate in line with specifications and standards.