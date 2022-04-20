Sharjah Police have arrested 94 beggars since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, and a beggar was found in possession of more than 44,000 dirhams, as part of the campaign “Begging is a crime… and giving is a responsibility”, which it launched as part of its efforts to combat negative behaviors that are active during this period of the year.

The head of the team for controlling beggars in the Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Jassim Muhammad bin Taliah, said that the campaign comes in implementation of the direction of the Ministry of Interior, and the continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Police to reduce illegal practices, which fall under the law, are active in different seasons, and are concentrated near commercial areas. residential and mosques.

He pointed out that the campaign resulted in the arrest of 94 beggars (65 men and 29 women), who were reported through the direct communication channels provided by the Sharjah Police through the numbers 80040 and 901, as well as through the field campaigns of the control teams that roam all the roads of the emirate.

Bin Taliah explained that most of those arrested are coming on visit visas, and some are residents who take advantage of the holy month to make quick money, noting that once they were arrested, legal measures were taken against them.

He added that the arrested beggars were found in possession of money transfers outside the country, in varying amounts, and one of the beggars was arrested with an amount of more than 44,000 dirhams, another 12,000 dirhams, and a third more than 9000 dirhams.

He pointed out that the number of those arrested during the past two years amounted to 1,409 beggars, and sums of more than half a million dirhams were found in their possession.

He explained that the members of society during this blessed month are racing to provide charitable works of financial and in-kind donations to the needy, which provides an opportunity for the weak of souls to practice beggary, which poses a great danger to members of society, noting that charities are the competent authorities to collect donations, and distribute them to the public. The poor and the needy.

He added that the security teams are on the lookout for these fraudsters, calling on members of the public to cooperate with the police in the event of any cases of beggary being detected, and to report it quickly through the toll-free number (901) or (80040) of the Sharjah Police Operations Room, and that their donation be through associations and institutions Charity officially approved by government agencies.



