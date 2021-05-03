According to the recent business report for 2020 issued by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under the umbrella of the axis of future innovation and entrepreneurship has reached 440 million dirhams during the year 2020, while the total development, relief and community investments made by Mohammed’s initiatives reached Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International in the same year 1.2 billion dirhams, thus the axis of future innovation and leadership has acquired more than 36% of the total spending value of the corporation, the largest of its kind in the region in the areas of development, humanitarian, relief and community work.

During the year 2020, more than 1.3 million people in several countries around the world benefited from the programs, initiatives and projects that were launched within the Future Innovation and Entrepreneurship axis, which includes the One Million Arab Coders Initiative, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Supporting Youth Projects. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Prize, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Water Prize, and the Museum of the Future.

The axis of future innovation and leadership, which is one of the five axes under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which also includes the humanitarian and relief aid axis, the education and knowledge dissemination axis, the health care and disease control axis, and the community empowerment axis recorded important qualitative achievements despite the circumstances. The exceptional events that the world experienced during the year 2020 due to the global outbreak of the emerging corona virus “Covid-19”.

The acquisition of the axis of future innovation and leadership on the largest share of the total spending of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation reveals the distinguished position that this axis enjoys within the priorities of the development and community work of the institution that manages dozens of programs, initiatives and projects within its five axes of work, based on Its forward-looking vision, which realizes the importance of investing in future projects, and creating a system of thinking and action based on leadership and creativity in the UAE and the Arab world, in addition to supporting projects based on advanced science and technology and solutions of the fourth industrial revolution, stimulating the culture of innovation, and devoting the trend towards building knowledge economies to achieve growth Sustainable reflects on various development sectors and contributes to shaping a better future for the region and the world by investing in the most important wealth that countries and societies possess, represented in the minds of their children, by contributing to arming them with future science, developing their capabilities and enabling them to contribute to the elevation of their homelands.

The Corona pandemic, which is one of the largest health crises the world has known in the modern era, demonstrated the correctness of the forward-looking vision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in focusing on innovation and leadership in the future, as solutions based on innovation and modern technologies supported by this axis formed a lifeline and a safe haven. Against the challenges posed by this pandemic in vital sectors such as health, economy, education and services.

The year 2020 witnessed the expansion of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize in its third session to include shedding light on new ideas and technologies in the field of production, distribution, storage, monitoring and desalination of water, in addition to the use of renewable energy such as solar and wind energy to filter it, and the Innovative Solutions Award was introduced. Crises “the first of its kind to support innovations in relief in the field of providing water in emergencies and crises.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award in 2020 continued to celebrate distinguished companies and institutions in the UAE and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and a series of virtual webinars were held in order to adapt to the precautionary and preventive measures applied after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sustainability in entrepreneurship, the Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Supervising Committee of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, Hamad Buamim, said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award continued during the year 2020, and despite the challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, With its mission to support the development of the business sector and shed light on institutions that contribute to the process of sustainable economic growth in the Arab Gulf states, in addition to promoting business culture and distinguished institutional performance.

He added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, and within its readiness to organize its eleventh edition, worked to organize several virtual seminars over the Internet in which those wishing to learn about the methods of applying for the award, during which all their questions and inquiries were answered in order to expand the base of participation in the award that continues. Year after year, consolidating its position as an important regional award capable of leading the march of excellence in the Gulf business community, after more than 181 companies were honored during its previous sessions, and more than 1,800 companies and institutions benefited from the award and its program.

Buamim continued, saying: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is one of the most prominent awards for excellence in institutional performance in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Participate in it and benefit from its programs, with the aim of raising business standards and encouraging companies in the Gulf region to adopt best business practices.

He explained that participation in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award is an ideal opportunity for companies to experience an educational experience for institutions by participating in workshops, training courses and self-analysis that enable them to measure their performance compared to the best companies in corporate practices, in addition to receiving valuable information for the participants to develop And improving their abilities.

During the year 2020, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives launched the “Global Programmer” project, as the largest initiative to provide an online training platform for five million young men and women in 50 countries.

In turn, the Dubai Future Foundation launched in 2020 the “Hackathon of One Million Arab Programmers” to create future solutions to the challenges and crises facing the health care sector around the world, and the challenge prizes amounted to 184 thousand dirhams.

The year 2020 witnessed the installation of the last piece on the façade of the Museum of the Future in Dubai, which constitutes an iconic landmark with an unprecedented streamlined engineering design without any columns within its corridors, so that upon its opening an incubator for ideas, innovations and technologies of the future and a global destination for innovation and imagining the future, its design and manufacture, as is the case with the 1024 pieces decorating the facade The museum, which was completely manufactured with robotic arms without human intervention, was a first in the region.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that the UAE continues to establish its regional and global leadership in designing and making the future, thanks to the forward-looking and future leadership visions, and its unlimited support for national initiatives, ambitious ideas and promising talents.

He said that the initiatives and projects supervised by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” in the fields of future innovation and leadership contribute significantly to supporting the implementation of future goals, and constitute an incubator to accelerate work and achievement and make qualitative shifts in areas related to the quality of life of society.

Belhoul added: “The One Million Arab Coders Initiative, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, provides an ideal platform for those wishing to develop their skills and experience in programming, develop their scientific capabilities, and employ their future ideas in launching projects, businesses and emerging companies that serve their communities. And it brings it back well. “

The CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation stated that the initiative witnessed a great turnout from various segments of society and from different parts of the world during the emerging corona virus pandemic, and helped them develop their technological and future expertise, referring to the success of the initiative “One Million Uzbek Programmers” and “One Million Jordanian Programmers” by attracting hundreds of thousands. The participants from the two countries during the last period.

Khalfan Belhoul also affirmed that the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative provided free and fast online programming skills for many children and youth in refugee areas and displacement camps, and was a path for them to acquire knowledge and develop skills despite difficult and many challenges, and support their ability to innovate and transform their ideas and dreams. To a real reality that positively elevates their lives and the lives of their families and societies.

In 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development provided an integrated package of incentives and facilities worth 192 million dirhams in 2020, and the number of Emirati entrepreneurs benefiting from them reached 3563 entrepreneurs, bringing the number of national companies that have benefited from the foundation’s support since its inception to 9,265 companies.

During the year 2020, the Hamdan Center for Innovation and Creativity of the Corporation continued to provide the “business incubators” service, bringing the number of startups benefiting from this service to 645 companies by the end of the year.

Abdul Basit Al-Janahi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said, “2020 has been a challenging year for the economic sector in general and small and medium-sized companies in particular, due to the circumstances resulting from the global outbreak of the emerging coronavirus pandemic (Covid 19), and despite that. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development continued its strategy aimed at establishing Dubai as a regional and global center for entrepreneurship, as it continued to provide incentives to ambitious Emirati entrepreneurs and help them launch their projects, and to empower and support small and medium-sized companies as the main nerve of the UAE economy and an active contributor to its prosperity. And its sustainable growth, and an important participant in increasing the gross domestic product, in addition to being an important contributor to the implementation of economic diversification plans, providing more job opportunities, and constituting a basic catalyst for societal mobility based on ambition and innovation and developing the administrative and organizational capabilities of the owners of these companies.

He added: “The challenges resulting from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic around the world have demonstrated the robustness of the business environment in the UAE, which has shown great flexibility in dealing with the conditions created by the pandemic, thanks to the accumulated support it has received over years from the country’s wise leadership that seeks to provide all avenues. Motivation for Emirati entrepreneurs. “

He added that despite the economic challenges resulting from the Corona pandemic that affected all countries of the world, new projects continued to be established locally, as 1675 new companies were established within the incentive packages and facilities granted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Initiatives Rashid Al Maktoum International within the axis of future innovation and leadership, with a value of 192 million dirhams in 2020, indicating that the institution provided its services during the year to 3563 entrepreneurs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the annual results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation for the year 2020, with the total amount of the Foundation’s spending amounting to 1.2 billion dirhams, contributing to creating positive change. In the lives of more than 83 million people in 82 countries around the world.

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which was established in 2015, includes under its umbrella dozens of charitable and humanitarian institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for decades, in implementation of His Highness’s vision of institutionalizing humanitarian and community work, and building a work system based on plans. Future and sustainable strategies, within its five main axes of science, through optimal investment in human capabilities, empowering youth culturally and cognitively, mobilizing competencies and experiences, meeting the basic needs of societies, and devising new solutions to challenges, in a way that contributes to enhancing stability and community peace and instilling a culture of hope as a driving force. For positive change, and to reflect positively on the future of humanitarian work in the world.