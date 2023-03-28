44-year-old singer Nicole Scherzinger shared a new candid photo in a bikini

Popular American singer Nicole Scherzinger shared a new candid photo and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 44-year-old pop singer posted a series of pictures in which she poses against the backdrop of the sea and palm trees in a bikini decorated with a colorful print. The soloist of the musical group The Pussycat Dolls complemented her image with gold bracelets, a pendant with a cross and round earrings. She also did make-up with an emphasis on her eyes, summing them up with black eyeliner, and styled her hair in voluminous curls.

Fans were surprised by the youthful appearance of the star and began to write compliments in the comments under the post, which scored more than 93 thousand likes. “You look great in this swimsuit!”, “What a beautiful girl”, “This view, this woman!”, “44? Sorry, but it’s unrealistic to believe”, “This body is just gorgeous,” they said.

In February, Nicole Scherzinger posted a workout video. The celebrity showed a set of exercises aimed at working out the gluteal muscles: jumps, lunges and squats. On the posted video, the performer is captured in a set of sportswear, consisting of tight-fitting leggings and a dark purple top.