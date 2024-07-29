44-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen posted a photo in a two-piece swimsuit

Brazilian supermodel and actress Gisele Bündchen shared photos from her vacation. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In one of the posted photos, the 44-year-old model is pictured running along the beach, showing off her toned figure in a two-piece swimsuit with an animal print.

At the same time, in another published photo, the celebrity appeared in white mini shorts and a linen shirt. You can see that there is no makeup on her face, and her hair is loose.

In March, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she had overcome depression with the help of a special diet.