Abu Dhabi Police organized 33 councils last year, benefiting 44,744 people, in addition to implementing 413 programs within social responsibility, benefiting 227,664 people.

Abu Dhabi Police Councils addressed several topics, most notably crime control, traffic safety, positive citizenship, policing, and other topics that contributed to deepening society’s responsibility to support security and stability in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Director of the Community Police Department in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier Dr. Hammoud Saeed Al-Afari emphasized the importance of the councils, as they are a unique experience and a model to be emulated in the UAE society, as they address societal issues, police and security issues, and propose solutions to various community issues.

Al-Afari stated that the councils dealt with awareness and security issues, in order to enhance the achievement of the highest standards of security and safety, with the participation of nine media professionals and 55 speakers from various police departments, and were able to achieve their goals in communicating with members of society, deepening community partnership and consolidating positive citizenship and the meanings of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

He explained that it has contributed to upgrading the security culture of individuals and their role in combating crime and achieving justice, introducing them to police services, and how to benefit from them, pointing to the keenness to apply the vision of the UAE to be the best country in the world, which confirms the government’s confidence in its capabilities and capabilities and the performance of its institutions and efficiency, and demonstrates its confidence With the human element.

The Community Awareness Section of the Department implemented 35 community initiatives, of which 3 million 792 thousand and 408 people benefited and 77 awareness programs, of which 3 million and 499 thousand and 690 people benefited, and 403 events benefited three million, 100 thousand and 953 people, within the framework of deepening the concept of social responsibility through Initiatives and programs.

The work of the community police depends on preparing and organizing initiatives, programs, awareness campaigns and lectures, transmitting textual awareness messages, employing the capabilities of social media sites to spread security and community awareness, holding awareness councils periodically throughout the year, and organizing events at community service centers throughout the emirate.





