The National Elections Committee received 44 applications for candidacy during the third day of the registration process for members of electoral bodies wishing to run for the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections 2023.

The requests were received through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, and the smart application (National Elections Commission-uaenec), which is available on the “Apple Store” and “Google Play” stores, in addition to nine centers. Registration distributed throughout the Emirates, for those who were unable to register their candidacy applications via the aforementioned link.

On the third day, applications for candidacy were distributed as follows: 18 applications in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 10 applications in the Emirate of Dubai, six applications in the Emirate of Sharjah, two applications in the Emirate of Ajman, two applications in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, five applications in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and one application in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The National Elections Committee continues to receive applications for candidacy through the electronic candidate registration platform through its website and smart application around the clock, provided that receiving applications stops today, Friday, at 12 noon UAE time.

It is noteworthy that the stage of receiving applications for candidacy began on the 15th of this August through the online candidate registration platform through its website and smart application, and in the registration centers distributed in all emirates of the country.

According to the election schedule, the National Elections Commission will announce the preliminary list of candidates on August 25, and the final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, while the election campaigns for candidates will start from September 11 and will last for 23 days.