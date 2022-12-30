The national disaster agency in the Philippines said today, Friday, that the death toll from floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that fell on Christmas Day in the south of the country has risen to 44, while 28 others are still missing.
It added in a bulletin that damage to infrastructure and crops was estimated at 1.36 billion pesos ($24.4 million).
Heavy rains flooded villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Christmas Day, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.
The agency said that the floods have receded, but the rain continues intermittently.
