Research carried out by Datasheetreleased this Sunday (9.Apr.2023), shows that the government of Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) in the State of São Paulo is evaluated as excellent or good by 44% of São Paulo citizens. Another 39% consider the management regular and 11% said it was bad or terrible.

The survey, carried out after 3 months in office, indicates that 45% of São Paulo think that Tarcísio did less than they expected for the State. Already 37% say that the governor accomplished exactly what was expected in this period.

According to Datafolha, the governor of São Paulo exceeded expectations and did more than expected for 12%.

In the interior of the State, approval reaches 47%. In the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, however, it reaches 41%. Those who assess the government as regular are 36% and 42%, respectively. Disapproval is similar, with 12% in the capital and surroundings, and 11% in the rest of the state.

Datafolha interviewed 1,806 people aged 16 or over, in 65 municipalities in São Paulo. The interviews were face-to-face and held between April 3 and 5. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In the survey, the countryside represents 54% of the total survey sample and the metropolitan region corresponds to 46%.

Another scenario explored by the survey was among voters who declared their vote for Fernando Haddad (PT), current Minister of Finance, in the 2nd round of state elections. For 33%, Tarcísio’s government is considered great or good. Another 45% rate it as fair and 17% rate it as bad or terrible.

Of the 53% who voted for Haddad and think Tarcício did less than expected by the State, 31% responded that the governor’s actions correspond to their expectations.

Finally, 9% say that Tarcício did more than they expected.

Tarcísio de Freitas is from Rio de Janeiro and was elected governor of São Paulo with 55.27% of the valid votes. He defeated Haddad, who had 10,908,972 votes.