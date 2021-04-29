Today we have received a lot of interesting news about the current state of the video game industry, thanks to the annual report of the GDC (Games Developer Conference). An interesting piece of news from one of his surveys is that apparently 44% of developers say their video game was delayed due to the pandemic.
This information coincides with the information provided by some important members of the industry, such as Jason Schreier, one of the most famous journalists in the industry, who has mentioned numerous times during this year the enormous amount of delays that are having in all the studies of the world and that We should not assume that any game will meet its release date during the pandemic.
Most developers don’t think Steam deserves the 30% profit it receives from sales
In addition to this data, of the 3,000 developers surveyed, 47% affirm that their study has increased during the pandemic, while 34% remained the same. Furthermore, these data have shown that Most studies underestimated the impact remote work would have on the development of their video games.
Hopefully this news serves to emphasize the difficulty of launching video games on time, especially with the added difficulties of the pandemic. A recent example was Halo Infinite, which had to be delayed from the Xbox Series release until this summer.
