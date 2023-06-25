The Russian security service in the past few hours has found 44 million euros in cash after raiding the Wagner headquarters in St. Petersburg. The news was commented on – and confirmed – by Prigozhin himself. To be precise, the boxes full of money were seized near his office in St. Petersburg, at the Hotel Trezzini.

During the search conducted in the hotel, a white Gazel minivan aroused suspicions as it did not belong to any of the inhabitants of Akademichesky Lane, the street where the car was parked. At that point the bomb squad intervened to avoid the presence of explosives. And that’s how the boxes full of money were discovered. Documents were also found, including passports in the name of Prigozhin, with the same personal data, but with a photograph of another man, and gold bars. According to Fontanka, the man on the documents would be a lookalike of Prigozhin, who toured Europe in 2021.

“We have always used cash to finance our group’s activities. The money is used to pay the soldiers,” Prigozhin commented. According to the Telegram channel which acts as the group’s press office, the money was to serve as “‘Cargo 200′ compensation (for the fighters’ families, ed.) and other issues”.