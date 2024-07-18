Home page World

The high humidity is taking its toll on people. © David Zorrakino/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

After Greece, Spain is now sweating heavily. Up to 44 degrees – that’s how hot it could be in the coming days. But not all heat is created equal.

Madrid – Spain is experiencing the first really hot days of this summer with temperatures possibly reaching 44 degrees. Temperatures of up to 42 degrees were expected for Zaragoza in the north-east of the country by Friday, and it could be even hotter in Andalusia in the south. In the cities of Seville and Córdoba, which lie in the Guadalquivir river valley, temperatures could reach 44 degrees, especially on Friday, warned the national weather service Aemet. Even at night, temperatures often do not fall below 20 degrees, which the Spaniards then refer to as tropical nights.

Madrid is known for its high temperatures in summer. (Archive photo) © Richard Zubelzu/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

However, not all heat is the same. When the humidity is high, such as on the Germans’ favorite holiday island of Mallorca, the expected 35 degrees are often perceived as more sweaty than a few degrees more in the drier Andalusia. Either way, the advice is the same: drink lots of water, wear light clothing, move strenuous physical activity to the cooler morning and evening hours or, better yet, avoid it altogether and watch out for other people, especially older people who often don’t cope so well with the heat.

A slight cooling to temperatures below 40 degrees across the country is expected from Sunday. dpa