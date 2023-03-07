The Italian F.4 Championship, promoted by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion, promises another extraordinary season, ready to surpass the record numbers of the last edition.

The Italian Formula 4 Championship has established itself over the years, becoming the main reference in the international panorama of equivalent series. Also in 2023 the Italian F.4 has garnered the favor of international teams, which can in turn count on the interest of drivers from all over the world, so much so that participation is expected to be even higher than in previous years.

At the moment there are 44 cars ready to start on the grid of the Italian F.4 Championship 2023, and the number is destined to increase before the start of the season at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola (April 21-23), until to a maximum of 48 members of the Championship. There are therefore only 4 places left to take part in the 2023 season.

A result that repays the efforts of ACI Sport and WSK Promotion and, at the same time, guarantees a show of the highest level that will fully satisfy even the most demanding enthusiasts.

The Italian F.4 Championship, in fact, does not have its strength only in the strength of the numbers, but also in the quality of the teams and drivers lined up, which in the past have always provided high-level performances and, taking into account the names of the participants already unveiled, there is no reason to expect any difference this year.