Mustafa Abdul Azim (Dubai) The UAE’s trade in financial services during the year 2019 amounted to about 44 billion dirhams, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, issued yesterday, which showed that the country registered a surplus in financial services trade of 1.5 billion dirhams.

According to the data, the UAE’s exports of financial services amounted to about 22.70 billion dirhams, equivalent to 52% of the total, while the value of the country’s imports amounted to about 21.17 billion dirhams.

The financial services trade includes the various types of financial services provided by banks operating in the country to non-residents, and data provided to residents from banks outside the state, while imports include the total values ​​of all financial services provided by non-resident banks to residents of the state’s land and are recorded in the debtor’s account. It includes the values ​​of all services provided by resident banks provided to non-residents and is recorded in a credit account.

Type of transaction

According to the type of transaction, the financial services trade accounted for, according to the margins for the purchase and sale of transactions, the largest share of financial services imports by 70%, with a value of 14.9 billion dirhams, while its value, according to explicit fees, amounted to about 6.3 billion dirhams, accounting for about 30% of total financial services imports. While it did not exceed 0.04% according to the costs of managing income-derived assets, whose imports amounted to 9 million dirhams.

In terms of exports, according to the margins for buying and selling transactions, they reached 14.9 billion dirhams, which accounted for about 65% of total exports, 7.8 billion dirhams according to explicit fees, representing 34.5% of the total, and 19 million according to the costs of managing income derived assets, representing 0.06%. Of total exports.

Distribution of imports

Fees of financial derivative contracts accounted for 73% of total imports of financial services, according to the explicit fees of banks with a value of 4.6 billion dirhams, secondly brokerage services with a 12% share of 742 million dirhams, foreign exchange transactions with a 10% share of 610 million dirhams, and letters of credit 3% at a value of 193 Million.

Financial derivatives accounted for 93% of imports of financial services, according to the margins for buying and selling transactions, at a value of 13.8 billion dirhams, and exchange transactions for non-residents, at a value of 990 million, representing 6.6 of total imports.

On the import side, by costs of managing income-derived assets; Payments to the company’s employees came first with a value of 6.9 billion dirhams, representing 78% of the total, and then other payments with a value of 680 million, representing 10% of the total.

Export distribution

Fees of financial derivative contracts accounted for 77.5% of total financial services exports to banks in 2019, according to explicit fees of 6 billion dirhams, followed by letters of credit of one billion dirhams, representing 14% of the total, and bank acceptances with a value of 173 million, representing 2% of total exports.

As for exports according to the margins for buying and selling transactions; The value of financial derivatives amounted to 13.6 billion dirhams, representing 92% of the total, and exchange transactions for non-residents with a value of one billion dirhams, representing 8% of the total, and for the costs of managing income derived assets; Other payments were recorded at 19 million dirhams.