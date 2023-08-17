During the third day of the process of registering members of electoral bodies wishing to run for the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections 2023, the National Elections Committee received (44) candidacy applications (from 3 pm yesterday, Wednesday, until 3 pm today, Thursday, UAE time).

Candidacy applications have been received through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, or the smart application: (National Elections Commission-uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as via (9). ) Registration centers distributed throughout the Emirates, for those who were unable to register their candidacy applications through the aforementioned link.

On the third day, applications for candidacy were distributed as follows: (18) applications in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (10) applications in the Emirate of Dubai, (6) applications in the Emirate of Sharjah, two applications in the Emirate of Ajman, two applications in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and (5) applications in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and one application in the Emirate of Fujairah (until three o’clock in the evening UAE time). While the National Elections Committee continues to receive applications for candidacy through the electronic candidate registration platform through its website and smart application around the clock, provided that receiving applications will stop tomorrow, Friday, at 12 noon UAE time.

It is noteworthy that the stage of receiving applications for candidacy began on (15) August 2023 AD through the electronic candidate registration platform through its website and smart application, and in all registration centers distributed in all emirates of the country.

According to the timetable for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, the National Elections Committee will announce the preliminary list of candidates on August 25, and the final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, 2023 AD, while the election campaigns for candidates will start from September 11, 2023, and will last for a period of time. (23) days.

More information about the fifth round of the 2023 Federal National Council elections is available on the website of the National Elections Committee: www.uaenec.ae, its smart application available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and its social media pages, or via the WhatsApp service on the number (600500005). .

