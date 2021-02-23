The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the vaccination of 44.89% of the target country’s population. The vaccine was also provided to 57.66% of the total population for those over 60 years old, referring to Activating a group of field hospitals as part of developing their preventive systems, enhancing the capacity of the sector, and providing the best health care for members of the community.

In detail, the spokesperson for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, affirmed the keenness of the United Arab Emirates to develop its preventive systems and conduct a continuous evaluation of data, especially statistics and indicators related to the health sector, with the aim of enhancing the absorptive capacity of the sector and providing the best health care for members of society, pointing out To activate a group of field hospitals and to operate more in the next phase in the various emirates of the country, as the number of field hospitals during the next phase will reach 7.

Al Hosani said, “We have noticed a gradual decrease in the number of registered cases during the past two weeks, as a result of the implementation of all national protocols, in addition to tightening supervision by the competent authorities in various regions of the country. These are good indicators that the epidemiological situation has improved in general,” referring to the success of the Ministry. Health and community protection in providing the vaccine to 3 million 480 thousand and 415 people from the state’s population, by 44.89% of the target group, and the vaccine was provided to 57.66% of the total population for those over 60 years old.

Al Hosani added: “In addition, more than five million doses have been provided, specifically 5 million 668 thousand and 264 doses, with a distribution rate of 57.31 per 100 people, while the number of tests exceeded more than 29 million examinations, and in the event that the majority of the population becomes immune to an infectious disease, This will lead to indirect protection for people who are not immunized against this disease in the community, due to the limited spread of the disease. “

She emphasized that herd immunity is part of the indirect protection stages from an infectious disease and occurs when a large proportion of the community acquires immunity to a specific infection, such as taking vaccination, stressing the effectiveness of vaccines that have been approved in the country and that they are safe especially for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, so we advise and encourage Everyone gets vaccinated as it is our safe way to recover.

Al-Hosani indicated that the specialists in the health authorities in the country conducted a review and update of the procedures for ending the isolation of people with Covid-19, or those who had contact with them, which include the mandatory submission of those in contact with home quarantine for a period of 10 consecutive days, even if they performed a swab and the result was negative.

For his part, the official spokesperson for the aviation sector in the state, Ismail Muhammad Al Balushi, confirmed that the state has worked to develop mechanisms and protocols that allow for gradual, safe operation and focus in the first stage on providing basic materials such as medicines, medical materials, and food.

Al-Balushi said: “The state has established air bridges to facilitate the return of citizens and the departure of foreigners and residents to their countries smoothly and without restrictions, and with the start of controlling the spread of the pandemic and within the framework of restarting flights, the UAE has established protocols to facilitate the return of flights while taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic during travel. These protocols were circulated to all national and foreign carriers and airports in the country. “

He added: “To ensure that travelers coming to the country are free from the Covid-19 virus, the health authorities in the country have established protocols that specify the procedures that must be followed such as pre-examination and examination upon arrival, and home or institutional quarantine, according to a mechanism that assesses the epidemiological situation in the countries. More than 2,700,000 laboratory tests for those arriving in the country since the restart of the flights, and the positive infection rate has reached 0.7% of all tests, and more than 70% of workers in the first row in the aviation sector have been vaccinated, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of travelers.

Al Balushi explained that the General Authority of Civil Aviation launched the first mobile medical center for civil aviation medicine services, which is the first in the world, and ranks among the most prominent achievements in light of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to its distinguished provision of medical services and specialized laboratory and clinical examinations.

He stressed that the aviation sector in the country played an active role in helping to confront this pandemic, as it transported about two million and 700 thousand tons of goods around the world, including medical and vital equipment and foodstuffs, and national carriers transported more than 38 million and 700 thousand passengers between more than 140 destinations. around the world.

Al-Balushi pointed to the state’s work with international community organizations to create a balanced work system and establish safe travel procedures, as all the measures taken by the state came in the context of the requirements and recommendations of the international community, including the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Air Transport Association. In addition to weighing the social and economic consequences of travel measures or temporary restrictions with the potentially harmful consequences on public health.

He pointed out that the World Health Organization recognized that there is no “zero risk” rate when considering allowing travel between countries. Therefore, a comprehensive and continuous assessment of risks is carried out to identify and reduce them. The decision-making process includes an analysis of the situation, taking into account the local context in countries of departure and countries. The destination, stressing that the balanced path pursued by the UAE led to allowing the safe return of aviation, which is the main artery of society and the economy.

Al-Balushi praised the great success achieved thanks to the efforts made by the concerned agencies, starting with the heroes of the first line of defense, to besiege the pandemic and prevent its spread, in conjunction with the continuous examination campaigns in the country around the clock, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, and counting and isolating infected cases and contacts, stressing All accredited centers in the UAE regularly undergo strict quality checks, and severe penalties are imposed for non-compliance with international standards, to ensure the highest quality standards in the tests.

Guide to ending isolation and quarantine

The guideline for ending isolation for Covid-19 patients and quarantine for contact cases “third version” clarified that ending isolation for patients: “Corona” without symptoms “based on a time-based strategy” requires 10 days to pass from the date of the first positive diagnosis of Covid-19 virus, while The termination of isolation for patients with mild and moderate symptoms requires the passage of at least 10 days since the symptoms first appeared, and the passage of at least 24 to 48 hours after not using antipyretic drugs, and the respiratory symptoms “coughing and shortness of breath” improve.

The guide explained that ending isolation for patients with mild and moderate symptoms requires “according to the test-based strategy” the elimination of fever without the use of antipyretics, improvement of the respiratory system “coughing and shortness of breath”, in conjunction with making sure that two swabs were negative that were taken from the patient with an interval of 24 hours.

The evidence indicated that ending the isolation of “Corona” patients who suffer from serious or critical symptoms in the hospital or suffer from severe immunodeficiency depends on a test-based strategy and requires the patient to be discharged from the hospital at least 10 days and up to 20 days since the symptoms first appeared, and that Has the result of two consecutive negative respiratory samples with an interval of 24 hours between the two wipes and the passage of at least 24 to 48 hours after not using fever reducers and showing improvement in respiratory symptoms.

The guide defined close contact as any person who was within two meters or more of a confirmed case of Covid for a period of 15 minutes, or anyone who had direct physical contact with the injured, or anyone who provided direct health care to patients with Covid-19 without appropriate use of personal protection equipment , In addition to the person who lives in the same house with a Covid-19 patient, pointing out the necessity for those in contact, even those vaccinated, to self-monitor their condition in anticipation of any respiratory symptoms for a period of 14 days, even in the event of an examination and a negative result, in addition to the obligation of all contacts Perform a PCR test if any symptoms appear on them





